Meikles Ld - Amended Dividend Announcement

MEIKLES LIMITED

AMENDED DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Notice is hereby given that on 15 July 2019 the Board of Directors declared a final dividend (number 79) of 7.67 RTGS cents per share payable out of the profit of the Group for the financial year ended 31 March 2019.

The dividend will be payable on or about 19 September 2019 to shareholders in the Company's register as of close of business on 23 August 2019. Disbursements to foreign shareholders is subject to Exchange Control Approval and payment guidelines for foreign payments.

Further, Meikles Limited would like to officially withdraw the notice published on 6 August 2019 and replace it with this one. Meikles Limited apologies for any inconvenience caused.

The timetable for the dividend payment is as follows:-

Action Date Announcement date 15 July 2019 Last date to trade cum dividend 20 August 2019 Ex- dividend date 21 August 2019 Record date 23 August 2019 Payment date 19 September 2019

Shareholders are encouraged to update their payment details through our transfer secretaries:

ZB Transfer Secretaries, 21 Natal Road, Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe.

SMahaja@zb.co.zw

PMberikwazvo@zb.co.zw

RMutakwa@zb.co.zw

By Order of the Board

T MPOFU

COMPANY SECRETARY

8 August 2019