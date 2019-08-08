Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Completion of Placement of Ordinary Shares in doValue Launched on August 7 2019

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450





Eurocastle Announces Completion of Placement of Ordinary Shares in doValue Launched on August 7 2019

Guernsey, 8 August 2019 - Further to the press release published on 7 August 2019, Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") announces the successful completion of the placement to institutional investors of 5 million existing ordinary shares in its largest single investment, doValue S.p.A., formerly doBank S.p.A. ("doValue"), equal to 6.25% of doValue's share capital (the "Placement").





Gross proceeds of the Placement amount to approximately €52.3 million.





The Placement price of €10.45 per doValue share represents a discount of approximately 9% to the pre-announcement closing price of doValue of €11.52 per share.





The settlement of the Placement will take place on 12 August 2019.





As previously communicated, Eurocastle remains focused on enhancing shareholder value and narrowing the discount at which it trades compared to the net asset value ("NAV") of its underlying assets. In addition, the Company and its Board of Directors are mindful of Eurocastle's investment in doValue, which represented more than half of Eurocastle's reported Q1 2019 NAV.





The Company therefore determined that it was an appropriate time to reduce its holding in doValue with a view to enabling shareholders to benefit from realising a significant portion of Eurocastle's NAV in cash on a highly profitable investment, whilst at the same time reducing the concentration of its assets.





Following completion of the Placement, Eurocastle continues to hold a significant interest in doValue of 18.80% of doValue's issued share capital. Eurocastle believes that doValue could benefit from the increased free float resulting from the Placement together with the potential growth of the business as it integrates Altamira and expands across the southern European loan servicing markets. Eurocastle and its Board of Directors will therefore continue to actively monitor the development of doValue with the ultimate goal of maximising value for its shareholders.





Avio Sàrl, the entity through which Eurocastle holds its interest in doValue, has agreed to a customary 90 day lockup period with respect to Eurocastle's residual 18.80% interest in doValue following the Placement. Subject to customary exceptions, no additional sales of shares of doValue will be made by Eurocastle during the lockup period without the consent of the Joint Bookrunners.





Citigroup Global Markets Limited and JP Morgan, acted as Joint Bookrunners (the "Joint Bookrunners") of the Placement.



ABOUT EUROCASTLE



Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.