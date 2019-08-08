

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK), a supplier of fragrances, flavorings and cosmetic active ingredients, reported Thursday that its first-half net income attributable to shareholders increased to 146 million euros from 142.3 million euros last year.



Earnings per share including one-time expenses for the ADF/IDF acquisition were 1.09 euros, compared to 1.10 euros a year ago.



Normalized net income for the period was 153 million euros or 1.14 euros per share, a growth of 7.8 percent.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA amounted to 342 million euros, up 7.7 percent from last year. Normalized EBITDA was 351 million euros, a growth of 10.8 percent.



Normalized EBITDA margin was 20.8 percent, compared to 20.1 percent in the previous year.



Group sales increased 7.4 percent to 1.69 billion euros from 1.58 billion euros a year ago. Symrise increased organic sales in the first half of the year by 6.2 percent.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2019, Symrise continues to expect sales growth of 5 percent to 7 percent. The target is once again to significantly exceed the growth of the relevant market in 2019, which is estimated to grow by 3 to 4 percent worldwide.



Further, Symrise is now targeting Normalized EBITDA margin of around 21 percent, including IFRS 16, despite the expected economic slowdown, persistently volatile exchange rates and tight raw material prices.



The company also said it stand by its long-term ambitions, which include annual organic sales growth of 5-7 percent on average by 2025. Symrise intends to increase sales to about 5.5 billion euros to 6.0 billion euros by then.



