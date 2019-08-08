

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German re-insurer Hannover Re AG (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half Group net income increased 19.3 percent to 662.51 million euros from 555.31 million euros last year. Earnings per share rose to 5.49 euros from 4.60 euros last year.



EBIT for the period grew 3.8 percent to 942.1 million euros from 907.3 million euros in the year-ago period.



Gross written premium for the period rose 17.1 percent from last year to 11.69 billion euros.



Net premium earned increased 12.1 percent to 9.36 billion euros from 8.35 billion euros in the prior-year period. At constant exchange rates, the increase would have been 10.0 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, Hannover said that excluding the positive one-off effect from the Viridium participation in an amount of 99.5 million euros, it is well on track to generate Group net income in the order of 1.1 billion euros.



However, the outlook is subject to the premise that major loss expenditure does not significantly exceed the budgeted level of 875 million euros, and there are no unforeseen distortions on capital markets.



The company expects to grow full-year gross premium for the group by a single-digit percentage, based on constant exchange rates.



