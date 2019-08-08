

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) reported profit before tax of 305.8 million pounds for the year ended 30 June 2019 compared to 292.4 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share increased to 52.0 pence from 49.6 pence. The Group said the increase was due to revenues increasing on the back of continued NNB-driven growth.



Fiscal year revenue were up 7% to 480.5 million pounds from 447.5 million pounds, prior year. The increase was driven by higher asset levels and improved margins on client cash.



The Board has declared a 2019 total ordinary dividend of 33.7 pence per share, 5% ahead of last year. The Board has declared a special dividend of 8.3 pence per share. The 2019 total dividend of 42.0 pence per share is up 5%. The final and special dividends will be paid on 18 October 2019 to all shareholders on the register at the close of business on 27 September 2019.



