

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Thursday, though underlying sentiment may remain cautious amid increased anxiety over the deepening U.S.-China trade war.



Asian markets are moving higher after Beijing moved to stabilize the yuan amid concerns a big jump could trigger capital outflows.



The U.S. and China will resume trade talks in September, but hopes for an agreement are low.



Meanwhile, after three central banks across Asia Pacific surprised markets with aggressive easing, markets now believe that central banks around the globe will cut interest rates further to stave off, or at least alleviate, any coming recession.



The dollar slid on expectations of Fed easing in September after Chicago Fed President Charles Evans signaled he was open to lowering rates to bolster inflation and to counter risks to economic growth from trade tensions.



Gold climbed above $1,500 for the first time since 2013 while oil recovered some ground after tumbling into a bear market on Wednesday on concerns of a prolonged slowdown of the global economy and its potential impact on energy demand.



New data showing an unexpected build in oil, gas and distillate inventory supplies last week also raised prospects of excess supply in the market.



On the data front, Bank of France is scheduled to issue business sentiment survey results later in the day. The confidence index is forecast to rise to 96 in July from 95 in June. The survey also shows GDP estimate.



Overnight, U.S. stocks recovered from an early sell-off to end mixed as earnings from Disney disappointed and the bond markets signaled a higher risk of recession.



Citing aggressive interest rate cuts by central banks in India, New Zealand and Thailand, President Donald Trump claimed in a series of posts on Twitter that the Fed is too proud to admit mistakes of acting too fast and tightening too much.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 percent, while the S&P 500 edged up marginally and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.4 percent.



European markets rose on Wednesday as investors hunted for bargains after recent steep losses.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.2 percent. The German DAX climbed 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.4 percent.



