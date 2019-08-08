

JENA (dpa-AFX) - German optoelectronics company Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter earnings after tax declined 20.9 percent to 14 million euros from last year's 17.7 million euros.



Earnings per share declined 21.3 percent to 0.25 euro from 0.31 euro a year ago.



EBIT declined 11.7 percent to 19.4 million euros from 21.9 million euros a year ago. EBIT margin was 9.7 percent, down from 11.3 percent a year ago.



EBITDA, however, grew 5.8 percent to 30.2 million euros. EBITDA margin improved to 15.2 percent from 14.7 percent last year.



External revenue increased 2.2 percent to 199.1 million euros from 194.8 million euros last year, driven by good business with the semiconductor equipment sector.



Looking ahead, Jenoptik said it still expects growth in 2019.



The Executive Board now expects revenue without any major portfolio changes in a range between 850 million euros and 860 million euros, while previous outlook was growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range).



The EBITDA margin is forecast to come to around 15.5 percent, while previous view was between 15.5 and 16.0 percent.



