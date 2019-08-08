Dolphin Technologies Reduces Traffic Accidents With Digital Currency 'Mobilio'

The new cryptocurrency 'Mobilio' prevents the leading cause of traffic accidents. With the Mobilio app, drivers are rewarded for not using their mobile phone while driving.

VIENNA, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Most of us automatically reach for our phone the moment a message arrives. We also answer incoming immediately because they could be important. This is not a problem, unless you are driving a vehicle. When you check a message at 55mph, you end up driving blind for about the length of a football field.

Traffic accidents are the most frequent cause of death worldwide for people aged between 5 and 29. In a quarter of all accidents, the mobile phone now plays a role, making it the number one cause of accidents. In addition to personal suffering, there is also economic damage amounting to almost 500 billion euros a year.

Traditional approaches such as traffic penalties have proved ineffective due to the deep-rooted psychological nature of the problem. "The satisfaction of our curiosity by reaching for the phone is directly connected with the reward system of our brain," explains Neurologist and Chairman of the Berlin Medical Association Examination Commission for Neurologists, Dr. Afshin Jawari.

"This is exactly why we are relying on reward instead of punishment," says Harald Trautsch, CEO of Dolphin Technologies. With the Mobilio app, which is available for Android devices and iPhones, you receive points for not using your mobile phone while driving. Those points convert to Mobilio tokens so, in effect, anyone can 'mint' the currency simply by distraction-free driving. "This democratization of the distribution of Mobilio tokens has important implications for its future use and value," adds Trautsch.

The method for minting Mobilio tokens ensures they generate real value to society, which is road safety. Meanwhile, the digital currency is designed in a way that the more people use the app, the greater its value. "The vision that the Mobilio token could one day have a similar performance to Bitcoin and Co creates a strong incentive to drive safely," says Trautsch. More about Mobilio at www.mobilio.cc .

Mobilio tokens can be used in the so-called 'Mobilio Marketplace', which Dolphin Technologies is currently setting up together with industry partners. The currency can be used to pay for the products and services of insurance companies, retailers and other marketplace participants. In addition, the token will be traded on crypto exchanges within the next few months, giving it a tangible value in the 'real' world.

