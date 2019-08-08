Aktia Bank Plc: Invitation to Aktia's Capital Markets Day 2019

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

8 August 2019 at 10.00 a.m.

Invitation to Aktia's Capital Markets Day 2019

Aktia invites analysts, institutional investors and representatives from banks and media to Aktia's Capital Markets Day, which takes place in Helsinki at Hotel Kämp (Pohjoisesplanadi 29) on Tuesday the 10th of September 2019.

During the Capital Markets Day Aktia's management will provide current information of the company's business operations, strategy and operating environment, as well as present the company's financial development. The members of Aktia's Executive Committee will be present at the event.

The agenda for Aktia's Capital Markets Day:

8.30 a.m. Registration and breakfast

9.15 a.m. Opening of the event and presentations

Mikko Ayub, CEO

Outi Henriksson, CFO

Carola Nilsson, Executive Vice President, Private customers

Tina Schumacher, Head of Risk & Compliance

Jetro Siekkinen, Deputy Managing Director, Head of Portfolio Management, Aktia Asset Management Ltd

12.00 p.m. Lunch

Changes in the agenda are possible.

The presentations at the Capital Markets Day can be seen in a live webcast or as a recording after the event at https://aktia.videosync.fi/2019-09-10-cmd . The presentation material is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com at the start of the event. Presentations are held in English.

Attendees are kindly asked to register before 3 September 2019 by email at the address ir@aktia.fi. Please state your name and phone number and information on any special diet.

Further information:

Lotta Borgström, Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi

Aktia provides a broad range of solutions within banking, asset management, and personal insurance. Aktia operates mainly in coastal areas and inland growth areas in Finland. Aktia's customers are served at branch offices and via web, mobile interfaces as well as telephone services. Aktia's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information about Aktia see www.aktia.com.