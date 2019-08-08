Parks Associates Whitepaper Examines Role of Smart Home in the Future of Telecare and Independent Living

New whitepaper shows 35% of UK broadband households have a connected health device

DALLAS, Aug. 08, 2019, which examines opportunities to use smart home technology to expand telecare services in Europe. The firm's research reveals 35% of UK broadband households own at least one connected health device and 30% of heads of UK broadband households are currently or will soon be the caregiver for a family member.



"Smart home technology offers an opportunity for telecare systems to move from being reactive to becoming proactive," said Kevin Meagher , European Advisor, Parks Associates and MD, EAS Consulting. "Traditional PERS solutions depend on users to wear them and initiate alarms, but when combined with connected devices, cloud computing, AI, and machine learning, telecare solutions can predict events and offer personalized solutions that deliver actionable data to doctors and family members."

In the UK, 39% of people with a chronic condition own at least one connected wellness/fitness device. The opportunity for devices to help manage chronic conditions increases exponentially within a smart home where data can be readily collected, conditions remotely monitored, and communication made simpler through virtual interfaces.

"Seniors and their caregivers both identify safety and security benefits as key requirements in any independent living solution, and smart home technology can deliver on these needs," Meagher said. "As the population ages throughout Europe, the need for better telecare solutions will grow with it, so this whitepaper lists high-level guidelines for smart home and healthcare players to deliver enhanced, scalable telecare services that will win broad support."

Telecare in the EU: Smart Home and Independent Living explores the potential to use smart home technology to expand telecare in the UK and throughout Europe. It explains how the technology can support new passive monitoring services that improve quality of life.

Parks Associates will host Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness , August 27-29, 2019, in San Diego, California, featuring keynotes from CirrusMD, GreatCall, Livongo Health, Philips, and UnitedHealthcare.

