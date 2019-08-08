

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway plc (BWY.L) on Thursday issued a trading update for the year ended 31 July 2019, ahead of its preliminary results announcement on Tuesday 15 October 2019.



The company said its full-year housing revenue is expected to rise by over 8 percent to almost 3.2 billion pounds from 2.9 billion pounds in the prior year. The growth in revenues is expected to be principally been driven by the completion of an additional 585 new homes, a rise of 5.7 percent to 10,892.



This represents the tenth successive year in which the Group has increased output, in accordance with its ongoing growth strategy. In addition, further changes in product and geographical mix resulted in the overall average selling price rising by around 2.5 percent to 292 thousand pounds.



Bellway said it made further investment in order to achieve growth and opened an additional 110 new sales outlets, thereby enabling the Group to trade from an average of 268 active sites compared to 247 active sites in 2018. As a result of this investment, the average weekly reservation rate rose by 5.0 percent to 210 per week from 200 per week last year.



Looking ahead, the company said its board expects to deliver full-year profit in line with current market expectations.



