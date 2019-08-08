

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF.PK) reported that its first-half net income to owners of parent declined 8.4 percent year-on-year to 52.19 billion yen. Basic earnings per share was 149.44 yen compared to 163.17 yen. Operating income declined 16.1 percent to 69.0 billion yen. First-half sales improved 0.5 percent to to 855.9 billion yen.



For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, the company projects: net sales of 1.7 trillion yen; operating income of 125 billion yen; net income to owners of parent of 80 billion yen; and basic earnings per share of 229.03 yen.



