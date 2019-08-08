Caverion Corporation Investor news 8 August 2019 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, Finland, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion wins major project at the airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany - one of the Europe's busiest airports expands with a new terminal

Caverion, as part of a joint venture led by Lindner AG, will deliver technical solutions for the first section of the new Terminal 3, Pier G, at the airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Frankfurt Airport is the biggest airport in Germany and the fourth busiest airport for passenger traffic in Europe.

Caverion's delivery includes the project management and execution for the following technical disciplines: Cooling, Heating & Sanitation, Ventilation & Air Conditioning, and fire protection. The value of the contract is approximately EUR 30.6 million.

The entire Terminal 3 will include 300,000 square meters of gross floor area for passenger handling, lounge areas, catering and office space. According to current plans, up to 21 million passengers per year can depart from or arrive at the new airport area after completion of Terminal 3 in 2023. In terms of sustainability, the new terminal sets standards: thanks to its efficient design and modern technology, it hardly needs any heating energy. The process heat will be used for the heating of the building.

"The trust placed in us by our customer is a great pleasure to us. It shows that Caverion is a sought-after partner for building systems. Our customers appreciate that we offer the installation of all disciplines - as well as Technical Maintenance and Managed Services," says Frank Krause, Executive Vice President, Caverion Germany.

Caverion's delivery has already started and will be completed by the end of 2021.

