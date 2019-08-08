DJ EQS-News: PJSC MegaFon: In Q2 2019 MegaFon reported strong increase in revenue 4.5% and in OIBDA 20.6%

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Half Year Results PJSC MegaFon: In Q2 2019 MegaFon reported strong increase in revenue 4.5% and in OIBDA 20.6% 2019-08-08 / 10:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *In Q2 2019 MegaFon reported strong increase in revenue 4.5% and in OIBDA 20.6%* Moscow, Russia (8 August 2019) - PJSC "MegaFon" ("MegaFon" or the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group"), a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, announces its financial[1] and operating results for Q2 2019. *Key results for Q2 2019* In Q2 2019 MegaFon demonstrated steady growth in its key performance indicators[2] while maintaining its loyal subscriber base. The operating results show that MegaFon is pursuing the right strategy towards its digital transformation goal: · Revenue increased by 4.5% y-o-y[3] to RUB 85.6 billion · OIBDA including the impact of IFRS 16 increased by 20.6% y-o-y to RUB 38.9 billion, at the same time MegaFon demonstrated steady growth in organic OIBDA of 4.7% y-o-y to RUB 33.8 billion · OIBDA Margin including the impact of IFRS 16 was 45.4% and organic OIBDA Margin was 39.4% · Net profit including the impact of IFRS 16 was RUB 2.9 billion and organic Net profit was RUB 3.8 billion · CAPEX increased by 1.2% y-o-y to RUB 16.4 billion · Free Cash Flow to Shareholders[4] decreased by 22.7% y-o-y to RUB 6.1 billion. The decrease is mainly due to the increase in finance costs resulting from the additional debt financing taken out to finance the buy-back of shares and GDRs of the Company from non-affiliated shareholders · Net debt decreased since last quarter to RUB 360.6 billion · The number of mobile subscribers as of 30 June 2019 increased by 0.1% y-o-y to 77.6 million[5] · The number of data service users as of 30 June 2019 increased by 6.9% y-o-y to 34.4 million[5] In June 2019, the Company completed the buy-back of the remaining shares held by non-affiliated shareholders. Shares of MegaFon are no longer trading on the London or the Moscow stock exchanges. The buy-back was partly carried out using debt financing which increased the Company's total debt over the period of the buy-back process. The Company used part of its profit to service the debt. The concentration of greater control over the Company by its main shareholder in the second quarter enabled MegaFon to significantly increase its operational efficiency, and to continue to invest in its network, accelerate implementation of new projects and launch new digital products and services as part of its strategy of digital transformation: · It embarked upon a revolutionary transformation of the telecom-retail business, launching a new type of store called "The store of the Future" with an initial investment of RUB 1.5 billion · It signed an agreement with Alibaba, Mail.Ru and the Russian Direct Investment Fund for the creation of the AliExpress Russia e-commerce joint venture · It created an international consortium for the construction of a unique transcontinental underwater high-speed fiber optic line, which will connect Helsinki to Tokyo · It continued to invest in the widening of its network and the development of its infrastructure. As of 30 June 2019 MegaFon maintains its leading position in regard to the number of base stations in Russia - it has more than 240,000 base stations covering all communication standards, including 100,000 base stations supporting LTE and LTE Advanced[6]. For the third year in a row MegaFon's mobile internet has been named by Ookla the fastest in Russia *Gevork Vermishyan, the Group's Chief Executive Officer,* commented on the quarter results as follows: « MegaFon's transformation into an operator of digital opportunities has continued in line with our development strategy announced in May 2017; and I am pleased to announce the results for the quarter. A number of events occurred in Q2 2019 which facilitated the further strengthening of our digital leadership position. We continued to actively expand our digital products and services portfolio adding real value for MegaFon's subscribers and corporate clients which helped spur further growth in the operating and financial KPIs of the Company. The key event of Q2 2019 was the completion of the buy-back of MegaFon's remaining shares from its non-affiliated shareholders. Since 3 June 2019 they are no longer traded on the Moscow stock exchange. We also signed a number of milestone partnership agreements, including the creation of the AliExpress Russia joint venture and the memorandum of understanding for the construction of the high-speed fiber optic line in the Arctic Ocean, all of which we believe will bring us closer to our goal of national digital leadership. We continue working on achieving technological leadership and I am proud to note that MegaFon has organised the first ever 5G international videocall in Russia. Also I can't help mentioning that MegaFon got 'the fastest mobile internet in Russia' award from Ookla for the third year in a row. » *Nikita Orlov, the Group's Chief Financial Officer*, commented on the quarter financial results as follows: « In Q2 2019 MegaFon achieved good financial results. Total revenue continued to grow, reaching RUB 85.6 billion, or 4.5% growth y-o-y. Service revenue was up 3.3% to RUB 78.8 billion. The increase in our service revenue was driven by the continued growth of data revenue and our active promotion of digital services which is now an area of particular focus. Accordingly, our digital revenue increased by 30.2% y-o-y. Increasing our operational efficiency remains one of our key strategic tasks. Our continued success in the realisation of this particular task contributed to the growth of our OIBDA, including the impact of IFRS 16, by 20.6% to RUB 38.9 billion and our organic OIBDA by 4.7% y-o-y to RUB 33.8 billion in Q2 2019. However, due to the increase in finance costs resulting from the additional financing required to carry out the three rounds of share and GDR buy-backs completed during 2018 and 1H 2019, our Net profit, including the impact of IFRS 16, amounted to RUB 2.9 billion and organic Net profit amounted to RUB 3.8 billion. » *Key corporate events* *Completion of Buy-back* In June 2019 LLC MegaFon Finance, a 100% subsidiary of MegaFon, completed the buy-back of the remaining ordinary shares from non-affiliated shareholders of the Company, acquiring 4,966,749 ordinary shares of MegaFon, which constituted approximately 0.8% of the issued ordinary shares and brought its total holding to 29.68% of MegaFon's issued ordinary shares. This also meant that, at 30 June 2019, the shares which it held, together with the shares held by its affiliated companies, constituted 100% of all the issued ordinary shares of MegaFon. *Network developments* MegaFon, together with Rostelecom and Nokia, organised a call between St. Petersburg and Helsinki in the run-up to the 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which was the first ever 5G international videocall in Russia. Also at SPIEF MegaFon announced the creation of a digital 5G laboratory at St. Petersburg State University. In addition to its work on 5G, MegaFon continues to actively improve its 4G network quality. MegaFon, assisted by Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and Nokia, was the first operator in Russia to achieve a speed of 1.6 Gbps on a user's smartphone. At this speed a user can download full HD videos in a few seconds. Ookla named MegaFon the operator with the fastest mobile internet in Russia for the third year in a row, with average download speeds of 27.31 Mbps and average upload speeds of 11.88 Mbps. Ookla's independent speedtests are performed worldwide every year. In Russia the evaluation is based on more than 8.4 million tests carried out in 1H 2019 on 1.64 million handsets with the Speedtest application. *New partnerships* In June 2019 MegaFon, Alibaba Group, an e-commerce company, Mail.Ru Group and the Russian Direct Investment Fund signed an agreement to form an e-commerce joint venture aimed at integrating key social network and e-commerce platforms for consumers and enterpreneurs in Russia and the CIS. This bringing together of the unique expertise and resources of all the JV partners is expected to accelerate the development of the digital economy in Russia. During the SPIEF MegaFon and the Finnish infrastructure operator Cinia Oy signed a memorandum of understanding to establish an international consortium for the construction of a new underwater high-speed fiber optic line from Helsinki to Tokyo. The new line will traverse the Arctic Ocean covering 10,000 km and is expected to provide the fastest signal transfer rates on the Europe-Asia route. The aim of the project is to connect three continents, reaching approximately 85% of the world's population, which will enable MegaFon to assume a digital leadership role in developing network infrastructure for users in the Far East and areas bordering the Arctic region MegaFon and Fort Ross Ventures, a company which is part of the Sberbank group, signed a strategic partnership agreement for sharing technologies and innovations, and conducting a joint search for investment targets. *New products and services*

In line with MegaFon's digital strategy, the growth of the Company's B2B and B2G client base depends upon MegaFon's developing and launching ever more sophisticated solutions and ICT (information and communications technology) projects. In Q2 2019 MegaFon launched a number of new products and services, including through an expansion of its digital ecosystem and in some cases in partnership with others. MegaFon's new service 'VideoAnalytics' is a solution for automatic monitoring client sites and premises for security purposes based on the Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies. As part of its BPaas (Business-Processes as a Service) product line, MegaFon unveiled its 'Digital lawyer assistant' - an automated solution for generating agreements, letters and other legal documents using high-quality text-recognition scanners operating at six seconds per page and providing 90% accuracy. MegaFon also upgraded its Content Delivery Network (CDN) service by integrating its infrastructure with the content distribution network of an international provider of cloud and edge-solutions, G-Core Labs. The partnership's solution enables clients to significantly speed up their websites and ensure prompt delivery of content even during peak loads on the networks, such as those occurring as a result of large-scale online broadcasts, advertising campaigns, software upgrades and DDoS-attacks. MegaFon created its own ecology monitoring platform based on IoT which automatically gathers and analyses environmental data to detect and prevent unwanted environmental changes and emergencies. MegaFon and the government of St. Petersburg together demonstrated a working model of a city infrastructure management system for Kronstadt. The geosystem will enable the city to forecast population growth and its future needs, and use predictive analytics to generate optimal city construction plans, plans for social and transport infrastructure, etc. *Financial results (In millions of RUB, except as indicated)* *Excluding IFRS 16 impact* *Q2 2019* *Q2 *Q2 *Q2 2019* *Q2 2019/ 2018[7]* 2019/ Q2 2018* Q2 2018* Revenue 85,640 81,945 4.5% 85,640 4.5% Wireless 72,055 68,317 5.5% 72,055 5.5% Services Including 13.5% 13.5% data revenue 28,021 24,682 28,021 Wireline 6,699 7,899 (15.2%) 6,699 (15.2%) Services Sales of 6,886 5,729 20.2% 6,886 20.2% equipment & accessori es OIBDA 38,904 32,261 20.6% 33,774 4.7% OIBDA 45.4% 39.4% 6.0 p.p. 39.4% 0.0 p.p. Margin Net 2,937 6,154 (52.3%) 3,769 (38.8%) profit Net 3.4% 7.5% (4.1 4.4% (3.1 p.p.) profit p.p.) Margin CAPEX 16,424 16,227 1.2% 16,424 1.2% CAPEX / 19.2% 19.8% (0.6 19.2% (0.6 p.p.) Revenue p.p.) *Excluding IFRS 16 impact* *6m 2019* *6m *6m *6m 2019* *6m 2019/ 20187* 2019/ 6m 2018* 6m 2018* Revenue 165,768 158,404 4.6% 165,768 4.6% Wireless 138,380 132,705 4.3% 138,380 4.3% Services Including 10.9% 10.9% data revenue 53,153 47,923 53,153 Wireline 13,140 14,350 (8.4%) 13,140 (8.4%) Services Sales of 14,248 11,349 25.5% 14,248 25.5% equipment & accessori es OIBDA 74,130 62,827 18.0% 63,963 1.8% OIBDA 44.7% 39.7% 5.0 p.p. 38.6% (1.1 p.p.) Margin Net 5,124 12,191 (58.0%) 6,805 (44.2%) profit Net 3.1% 7.7% (4.6 4.1% (3.6 p.p.) profit p.p.) Margin CAPEX 24,387 24,718 (1.3%) 24,387 (1.3%) CAPEX / 14.7% 15.6% (0.9 14.7% (0.9 p.p.) Revenue p.p.) *Financial results, Russia only[8] (In millions of RUB, except as indicated)* *Excluding IFRS 16 impact* *Q2 2019* *Q2 *Q2 *Q2 2019* *Q2 2019/ 2018[9]* 2019/ Q2 2018* Q2 2018* Revenue 84,294 80,735 4.4% 84,294 4.4% Wireless 70,719 67,116 5.4% 70,719 5.4% Services Including 13.3% 13.3% data revenue 27,427 24,212 27,427 Wireline 6,690 7,890 (15.2%) 6,690 (15.2%) Services Sales of 6,885 5,729 20.2% 6,885 20.2% equipment & accessori es OIBDA 38,092 31,953 19.2% 33,004 3.3% OIBDA 45.2% 39.6% 5.6 p.p. 39.2% (0.4 p.p.) Margin Net 2,900 6,721 (56.9%) 3,718 (44.7%) profit Net 3.4% 8.3% (4.9 4.4% (3.9 p.p.) profit p.p.) Margin *Excluding IFRS 16 impact* *6m 2019* *6m *6m *6m 2019* *6m 2019/ 20189* 2019/ 6m 2018* 6m 2018* Revenue 163,149 156,105 4.5% 163,149 4.5% Wireless 135,781 130,424 4.1% 135,781 4.1% Services Including 10.6% 10.6% data revenue 51,987 47,014 51,987 Wireline 13,122 14,333 (8.4%) 13,122 (8.4%) Services Sales of 14,246 11,348 25.5% 14,246 25.5% equipment & accessori es OIBDA 72,628 62,223 16.7% 62,545 0.5% OIBDA 44.5% 39.9% 4.6 p.p. 38.3% (1.6 p.p.) Margin Net 5,275 13,084 (59.7%) 6,942 (46.9%) profit Net 3.2% 8.4% (5.2 4.3% (4.1 p.p.) profit p.p.) Margin *Revenue* Total revenue in Q2 2019 increased by 4.5% y-o-y to RUB 85,640 million. Revenue from Russia remained the major component, accounting for over 98.4% of total revenue. In Q2 2019 MegaFon's wireless service revenue increased by 5.5% y-o-y to RUB 72,055 million, while data revenue increased by 13.5% y-o-y to RUB 28,021 million. The continuous growth that the Company has been observing over the last two years is the result of both positive trends in the market and MegaFon's focus on developing its innovative product offerings and solutions such as upgrading the "Vklyuchaisya!" ("Connect!") tariff line and extending it through new offers and partner services (such as providing access to MegaFon TV content, cashbacks from mobile top-ups, and cashback usage to pay for additional services) as well as other special offers aimed at stimulating data consumption (including by subscribers who are roaming) and "revenue per user" growth. The Company's revenue from VAS services such as mobile finance services, MegaFon TV and other digital products increased by 13.2% y-o-y in Q2 2019 largely as a result of the positive response to MegaFon's marketing initiatives as well as changes to its pricing policies for some VAS services following its Big Data market analysis undertaken in 2018 and early 2019. In Q2 2019 wireline service revenue decreased by 15.2% y-o-y to RUB 6,699 million. The main reason for the y-o-y decrease was that Q2 2018 included significant one-off revenue from the provision of telecom infrastructure for the FIFA World Cup. Revenue from sales of equipment and accessories in Q2 2019 increased by 20.2% y-o-y to RUB 6,886 million, as a result of an increase in sales of Samsung smartphones during the quarter as well as the Company's work on streamlining its distribution network. *OIBDA and OIBDA Margin* OIBDA in Q2 2019 including the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 increased by 20.6% y-o-y to RUB 38,904 million. Organic OIBDA in Q2 2019 increased by 4.7% y-o-y to RUB 33,774 million. The increase was supported by the 4.5% increase in revenue and effective management of operating expenses. In Q2 2019 OIBDA Margin increased by 6.0 p.p. y-o-y to 45.4%. Virtually all of this increase resulted from the adoption of IFRS 16. MegaFon's organic OIBDA Margin remained stable y-o-y at 39.4% despite the increase in organic OIBDA as Q2 2018 OIBDA Margin included a significant one-off item. *Net profit* Net profit in Q2 2019 including the impact of IFRS 16 was RUB 2,937 million. Eliminating the negative impact of IFRS 16 in the amount of RUB 832 million, organic Net profit was RUB 3,769 million. The increase in finance costs[10] resulting from the additional loans raised to finance the Tender Offer for shares and GDRs completed in September 2018, the Mandatory Offer completed in Q1 2019 and the buy-back of shares from the remaining non-affiliated shareholders completed in Q2 2019 had a significant impact on Net profit. *CAPEX* CAPEX in Q2 2019 increased by 1.2% y-o-y to RUB 16,424 million. The major investment projects in Q2 2019 remained the continued roll-out of LTE and LTE Advanced networks: more than 4,300 new base stations have been put into operation in Q2 2019, including approximately 3,800 LTE / LTE Advanced base stations. *Free Cash Flow to Shareholders[11]* Free cash flow to shareholders in Q2 2019 decreased by RUB 1,783 million y-o-y to RUB 6,084 million. The decrease is mainly due to the increase in finance costs resulting from additional debt financing required to carry out

the three rounds of share and GDR buy-backs mentioned above. *Net debt11* Net debt decreased from RUB 363,294 million as of 31 March 2019 to RUB 360,601 million as of 30 June 2019. MegaFon's Net debt/LTM OIBDA ratio was 2.88x. *EPS* Basic and diluted EPS decreased from RUB 10 per share for Q2 2018 to RUB 7 per share for Q2 2019 as a result of the decrease in Net profit. *New accounting standards* Effective from 1 January 2019 MegaFon adopted the new accounting standard IFRS 16 'Leases'. The standard requires lessees to present right-of-use assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet for all leases (with limited exceptions). As a result of this MegaFon's operating expenses for Q2 2019 decreased by RUB 5,130 million, while its finance costs and depreciation increased - all of which decreased the Company's Net profit by RUB 832 million in Q2 2019, net of tax. On transitioning to IFRS 16 MegaFon recognised a right-of-use asset and a lease liability in respect of its operating leases - both in the amount of RUB 88,679 million as at 1 January 2019. The Company continues to fine tune its information systems to streamline the accounting for leases under IFRS 16. The effects of the transition to IFRS 16 are unaudited and certain management estimates and calculations may be subject to change up till the issuance of the Company's 2019 annual financial statements. *Wireless subscribers in Russia as of* *30 June 2019* *30 June 2018* *Change* Number of wireless 75,909 75,878 0.0% subscribers (K) of which data service 33,495 31,400 6.7% users (K) Share of data service 44.1% 41.4% 2.7 p.p. users The Russian wireless subscriber base remained stable y-o-y at 75.9 million users as of 30 June 2019. The Company regards this as a good result as the subscriber base in 2018 was positively affected by the one-off effect of SIM-card purchases by visiting World Cup fans. The data service user base in Russia increased by 6.7% y-o-y to 33.5 million at 30 June 2019 as a result of MegaFon's continued marketing initiatives such as those relating to Samsung smartphone sales promotions and development of the "Vklyuchaisya! 3.0" ("Connect! 3.0") tariff line and other products attracting data consuming subscribers. The share of data service users continued to grow and reached 44.1% of the overall subscriber base in Russia. *Data operating indicators in Russia* *Q2 *Q2 *Q2 2019/ *6m *6m *6m 2019/ 2019* 2018* Q2 2018* 2019* 2018* 6m 2018* ARPDU 273 258 5.8% 260 252 3.2% (RUB) DSU (MB) 11,261 8,777 28.3% 11,089 8,667 27.9% ARPDU increased in Q2 2018 by 5.8% y-o-y to RUB 273 as a result of the Company's efforts at developing and promoting products and offers stimulating data consumption and generating data revenue growth such as the upgraded tariff line "Vklyuchaisya! 3.0" ("Connect! 3.0") and "Gigateka". DSU increased in Q2 2019 by 2.4 gigabytes, or 28.3% y-o-y, to 11.0 gigabytes also resulting from MegaFon's focus on developing and promoting data usage offers. *For more information* Media: pr@megafon.ru +7 925 696-05-07 Investors: ir@megafon.ru +7 495 926-20-12 *Notes to editors* PJSC "MegaFon" is a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognised market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network, the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE Advanced (4G) data network and was the first operator in Russia to complete 5G international videocall. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or in any other factors affecting such statements. *Schedule 1: Definitions* *ARPDU (Average Monthly Revenue Per Data Services User)* is calculated for a given period by dividing the Group's data services revenues for a given period by the average number of its data services users during that period, and further dividing the result by the number of months in that period. *Capital Expenditures (CAPEX)* comprises the cost of purchases of new equipment, new construction, acquisition of new or upgrades to software, acquisition of spectrum and other intangible assets, and purchases of other long-term assets, together with related costs incurred prior to the intended use of the applicable assets, all accounted for as of the earliest time of payment or delivery. Long-term assets obtained through business combinations are not included in the calculation of capital expenditures. *Data service user* is defined as a subscriber who has consumed any amount of data traffic within preceding month. *Diluted EPS* is calculated by adjusting both numerator and denominator in the EPS calculation so as to reflect the effect of including the additional shares that would have been outstanding if all options and other rights to acquire shares had been converted into actual shares. *DSU (Monthly Average Data Services Usage per User)* is calculated by dividing the total number of megabytes transferred by our network during a given period by the average number of data services users during such period and dividing the result by the number of months in such period. *EPS (Earnings per Share) *means an amount of the Group's profit allocated to one share of its stock, and is calculated by dividing Net profit for a reporting period by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period. No earnings are allocated to treasury shares. *Free Cash Flow to Shareholders* means cash from operating activities, less cash paid for purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets and interest paid, increased by proceeds from sales of property and equipment and interest received. It is a financial measure which should be considered as supplementary but not as an alternative to the information provided in the Group's financial statements. A reconciliation of free cash flow and cash from operating activities is provided in Schedule 2. *Group* means PJSC "MegaFon" together with its consolidated subsidiaries. Previously, the Group had consolidated the financial position and the results of operations of its subsidiary, Mail.Ru Group Limited ("Mail.Ru"), from the beginning of 2017. As of June 2018, the Group concluded that it no longer had the ability to direct relevant activities of Mail.Ru, and therefore no longer had control over that company. Accordingly, the Group ceased to consolidate the financial position and the results of operations of Mail.Ru, with effect from the end of Q2 2018. *Net debt *means the difference between (a) cash, cash equivalents, and principal amount of deposits and (b) principal amount of loans and borrowings less unamortised debt issuance fees. It is a financial measure which should be considered as supplementary but not as an alternative to the information provided in the Group's financial statements. A description of

