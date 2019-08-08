French renewables developer Neoen has won development approval from the South Australian government for a major renewable energy project, with 125 MW of wind, 150 MW of solar PV and 130 MW/400 MWh of lithium-ion battery storage. The project could also include up to 50 MW of on-site hydrogen production capability.A major hybrid renewable energy project proposed by French renewables developer Neoen has been given the green light by the South Australian state government. Located around 23 km southeast of Port Pirie and 3 km north of the town of the same name, Crystal Brook Energy Park is described ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...