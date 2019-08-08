Providing access to IMC's unique ELP SI liquidity

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, announced today the addition of the IMC Electronic Liquidity Providing (ELP) Systematic Internaliser (SI) to its growing list of global SMDS feed handler coverage.

Vela's software-based feed handling solution, SMDS, provides ultra-low latency, high performance, normalised access with global coverage and support for all major asset classes. Forming part of a wider MiFID II offering, Vela has onboarded a range of Systematic Internalisers helping clients to consolidate all types of disparate liquidity across Europe. The offering can also be fully managed via Vela's Ticker Plant Appliance.

Technology-driven, market-making firm IMC develops innovative technology and algorithms to trade multiple asset classes on more than 100 trading venues around the world. The ELP SI offers liquidity to counterparties that are not shown on any other platform and comes from the natural positions held on the central risk book.

Bruce Gunn, Institutional Sales Trader ETF Trading, at IMC, commented, "We are very happy to be working with Vela to connect our fast-growing ELP SI platform to their data feed handling coverage and grow the number of firms having access to our unique ELP SI liquidity." He continued, "In addition to this SI being available in Europe, clients in the U.S. can also leverage the same technology through our single dealer platform."

Ollie Cadman, Global Head of Product Management and Business Operations, at Vela, said, "We are pleased to have added IMC's ELP Systematic Internaliser as a new data feed within our direct feed handling software product suite." Adding, "Our fully-hosted and managed ticker plant appliance and agile integration process ensures our mutual clients have access to ultra-low latency and high-performance normalised market data as they require it."

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to rapidly access global liquidity, markets, and data sources for superior execution. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack to simplify and streamline electronic trading. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack provides access to a comprehensive set of trading data and risk APIs and can be delivered "as-a-Service" from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 250 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

About IMC

IMC was founded in 1989 by two traders working on the floor of the Amsterdam Options Exchange.

While today's industry is highly automated, back then trading was executed on the exchange floor by traders manually calculating the price to buy or sell. IMC was among the first to spot the importance of technology and innovation in the evolution of market making and invested early, helping shape the future of trading.

That entrepreneurial spirit and innovative culture still drives IMC, which stands for International Marketmaker's Combination.

In 30 years we've grown internationally, trading primarily on the basis of data and algorithms, and using our execution platform to provide liquidity to financial markets globally.

IMC is a founding member of FIA European Principal Traders Association, and a member of the FIA Principal Traders Group, Association of Proprietary Traders, STA Securities Traders Association, and SIFMA.

