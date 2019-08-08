EXCHANGE NOTICE 8 AUGUST 2019 SHARES SUSPENSION OF TRADING: ENDOMINES AB Trading in the shares of Endomines AB has been suspended on the Nasdaq Helsinki today at 11:17 EET. The company will disclose further information. Identifiers: Trading code: ENDOM ISIN code: SE0008294334 id: 94144 Orderbook has been flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE 8.8.2019 OSAKKEET KAUPANKÄYNNIN KESKEYTYS: ENDOMINES AB Kaupankäynti Endomines AB:n osakkeilla keskeytettiin Nasdaq Helsingissä tänään kello 11:17. Yhtiö tiedottaa lisätietoja myöhemmin. Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: ENDOM ISIN-koodi: SE0008294334 id: 94144 Tarjouskirja on tyhjennetty. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260