Visiongain Report: Visiongain has Forecasted That Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Will Experience Spending of $2.89bn in 2019 as use Increases on Ageing Oilfields to Improve Recovery Rates and Extend Life

Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market 2019-2029

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spending ($m) and Production (MMbbls/yr) Forecasts by Chemical (ASP, Polymer, Surfactant, Biopolymer, ASP/Polymer and Polymer/ Surfactant) Plus Forecasts for Major Countries and Leading Companies in the Sector

This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that Chemical EOR spending will reach $2.89bn in 2019. This report addresses the development of the global Chemical EOR market, analysing the prospects for 6 technologies, 15 regional & national markets and including forecasts for Spending and production from 2019-2029. It is therefore critical that you have your timescales correct and your forecasting plans ready. This report will ensure that you do. Visiongain's report will ensure that you keep informed and ahead of your competitors. Gain that competitive advantage.

The Chemical EOR Market Forecast 2019-2029 responds to your need for definitive market data:

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

In this updated report, you find 200+ in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.

The 253-page report provides clear, detailed insight into the global Chemical EOR market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our report today, you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/chemical-enhanced-oil-recovery-eor-market-2019-2029/download_sampe_div

Report Scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• 200+ tables, charts and graphs are analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Chemical EOR.

• Chemical EOR market forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029

• Chemical EOR market provides spending and production from 2019-2029 for 6 Chemical EOR technologies:

• ASP

• Polymer

• Surfactant

• Biopolymer

• ASP/Polymer

• Polymer/Surfactant

• Regional Chemical EOR market forecasts from 2019-2029-2028 with drivers and restraints for the regions including:

• China

• Canada

• Russia

• Oman

• Rest of Middle East

• Indonesia

• Venezuela

• Colombia

• Rest of Latin America

• United States

• India

• Mexico

• North Sea

• Malaysia

• Rest of the World

• Company profiles for the leading Chemical EOR companies

• BlackPearl Resources

• Cenovus Energy

• PetroChina (CNPC)

• China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

• Canadian Natural Resources (CNRL)

• Murphy Oil Corporation

• Petroleum Development Oman (PDO)

• Sinopec Corp

• Zargon Oil and Gas

• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

How will you benefit from this report?

• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data

• Learn how to exploit new technological trends

• Realise your company's full potential within the market

• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/chemical-enhanced-oil-recovery-eor-market-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

3F Chimica

Accelerated Oil Technologies LLC

Anterra Energy Inc

BASF

Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corp

Belayim Petroleum Company

Berexco

BlackPearl Resources

BP

BP Migas

Cairn Energy India

Cenovus

Chevron

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

CNOOC

CNPC

CNRL

Connacher Oil and Gas Limited

Dow

Ecopetrol S.A

ExxonMobil

GlassPoint

Harvest Energy

Harvest Operations

Huntsman

Husky Energy

Husky Oil Operations

Hyak Energy

Hyundai

IFP Energies Nouvelles

Kemira

KOC

Lukoil

Medco Enerji Internasional

Murphy Oil

Nalco

Nexen Inc.

Occidental Petroleum

Oil Chem Technologies

Oil India Ltd.

ONGC

Pan American Energy

Partex Corporation

Pengrowth Energy Corporation

Penn West

Pertamina

Petroamazonas

Petrobras

Petrochina

Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA)

Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX)

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO)

Petronas

Petrofac

PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia

PT Erraenersi Konstruksindo

PT Multi Structure

PwC

Repsol

Rex Energy

Rock Energy

RusPAV

Sasol

Saudi Aramco

Shandong Polymer Bio-Chemicals Co. Ltd

Shell (Royal Dutch Shell)

Shell Canada

Shell Chemicals

SIBUR

Siemens Energy

Sinopec (China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation)

SNF Group

Solvay

Statoil

Stepan

Surtek

Talisman

TD Securities

Terrex Energy

Texaco

Tiorco

Titan Oil Recovery Inc.

Total

Wintershall

YPF

Zargon Oil and Gas



Government Agencies and Other Organisations Mentioned in This Report

Alberta Energy Regulator

CASCO

CCC Leduc

Centre of Excellence in EOR (Malaysia)

Chemical EOR Alliance

Chinese EOR Laboratory

EOR Centre of Excellence (Oman)

EXPEC Advanced Research Center

FORCE (Forum for improved oil and gas recovery and improved exploration in Norway)

Government of Alberta

Government of Oman

Instituto Colombiano del Petróleo (ICP)

National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL)

National Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute

Norwegian Government

Oil & Gas UK

OPEC

Petroleum Technology Research Centre

Research Partnership to Secure Energy for America (RPSEA)

RNZ Integrated

Saskatchewan Ministry of the Economy

Texas A&M University

UAE Oil Ministry

University of Kansas

University of Oklahoma

University of Wyoming

University of Wyoming Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute

US Department of Energy (DoE)

US EIA

World Bank

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

EOR Yearbook 2019: The Ultimate Guide to Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report 2018-2028

Marine Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market Forecast 2018-2028

Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Market Report 2018-2028

Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Forecasts 2019-2029

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg