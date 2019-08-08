

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday as China reported better-than-expected export growth in July and oil prices reversed half of their nearly 5 percent losses in the previous session on expectations that producers may reduce supply to support the market.



China's central bank fixed the yuan weaker above 7.00 per dollar - the first time in a decade - but it was not as weak as many had expected.



Chinese shares halted six straight sessions of losses after data showed the country's exports unexpectedly returned to growth in July despite escalating trade tensions.



Exports rose 3.3 percent in the month, compared to forecasts for a 2 percent drop. On the other hand, imports fell 5.6 percent, less than the expected 8.3 percent decline.



Separately, central bank data showed that China's foreign exchange reserves declined in July as the dollar strengthened against major currencies.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index jumped 25.87 points or 0.93 percent to 2,794.55 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.48 percent at 26,120.77.



Japanese shares ended a choppy session modestly higher and the yen's appreciation against the dollar slowed after Japan approved its first shipment of restricted goods to South Korea,



The Nikkei average ended the session up 76.79 points or 0.37 percent at 20,593.35 while the broader Topix index closed marginally lower at 1,498.66.



Technology stocks were in demand, with Advantest rising 3 percent and Tokyo Electron gaining 1.1 percent. Oil stocks dropped, with Inpex losing 2.5 percent and Japan Petroleum declining 1.2 percent.



Australian markets recovered from a weak start to close higher after customs data showed China's exports unexpectedly returned to growth in July despite escalating U.S. trade tensions.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 48.60 points or 0.75 percent to 6,568.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 53.80 points or 0.82 percent at 6,642.30.



Banks ended on a mixed note while troubled wealth manager entered a trading half after announcing a massive capital raising.



Insurance Australia Group plunged 5 percent after reporting a 13 percent fall in insurance profit for the year to June 30.



Energy stocks such as Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search and Santos rose over 1 percent as oil prices rebounded from seven-month lows on news that Saudi Arabia is considering all options to stem an ongoing rout.



BHP shares advanced 1.5 percent after the global miner approved a $283 million investment to fund the development of an oil and gas project in Trinidad and Tobago.



Gold miner Evolution rallied 1.9 percent and Newcrest soared 4.1 percent after gold prices rose overnight.



Power producer AGL Energy slumped 4.6 percent as it projected a lower underlying profit for the next year.



Seoul stocks bounced back after six days of declines as China's exports beat expectations in July and Japan approved export of a high-tech material to South Korea for the first time since imposing tighter curbs last month.



The Kospi average gained 10.90 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 1,920.61. Automakers paced the gainers, with both Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors rising over 2 percent.



New Zealand shares extended gains for the second day running as investors lapped up high-yielding stocks and outdoor equipment chain Kathmandu Holdings reported earnings that beat expectations.



The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index rose 0.82 percent to 10,874.30 while Kathmandu shares jumped over 16 percent to hit a four-month high.



Overnight, U.S. stocks recovered from an early sell-off to end mixed as earnings from Disney disappointed and the bond markets signaled a higher risk of recession.



Citing aggressive interest rate cuts by central banks in India, New Zealand and Thailand, President Donald Trump claimed in a series of posts on Twitter that the Fed is too proud to admit mistakes of acting too fast and tightening too much.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 percent, while the S&P 500 edged up marginally and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX