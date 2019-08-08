

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Debenhams Group Holdings Ltd (DEB.L) announced Thursday the appointment of Stefaan Vansteenkiste as Chief Executive Officer.



Terry Duddy, Chairman of Debenhams Group, will work with Vansteenkiste to ensure an orderly handover and then step down from the board in September.



Vansteenkiste joined the company in April 2019 as Chief Restructuring Officer. He has been working with the executive team on a new business plan to deliver a turnaround.



Debenhams said that Vansteenkiste is an experienced turnaround expert at professional services firm, Alvarez & Marsal. He had served as CEO or advisor at a number of large retail and consumer companies.



Vansteenkiste said, 'The retail industry faces a challenging environment... with a restructured balance sheet there is a robust platform from which to build a turnaround, based on Debenhams' clear brand focus, broad customer reach and differentiated product offer.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX