The global in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market size is poised to grow by USD 219.61 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 6% over the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005273/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read 127 page research report with TOC on "In-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests Market Analysis Report by end-user (hospitals, clinical diagnostic laboratories, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA) 2019 2023" at https://www.technavio.com/report/global-in-vitro-colorectal-cancer-screening-tests-market-industry-analysis?

The market is driven by the growing awareness programs and government initiatives. In addition, the presence of innovative products is anticipated to further boost the growth of the in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market.

Request a Free Sample Report

The growing prevalence of colorectal cancer has pushed government bodies and other organizations to conduct awareness programs to raise awareness about colorectal cancer screening. Moreover, the government in the US is undertaking initiatives such as the Colorectal Cancer Control Program (CRCCP) and insurance policies such as Medicaid and Medicare to provide colorectal screening tests to several patients. Thus, growing awareness programs and government initiatives will have a significant impact on the growth of the market.

With the aim to establish their brand in the market, vendors are introducing products with improved features and specific manufacturing standards. For instance, NOVIGENIX launched a new generation blood-based test, called Colox, for the early detection of colorectal cancer. Such product offerings help in the timely diagnosis and subsequent medical intervention to ensure better outcomes. Thus, the presence of innovative products in the market will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

For More Information: Speak to an Analyst

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Abbott

Danaher

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics

Siemens

Market Segmentation by End-User:

The in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Hospitals

Clinical diagnostic laboratories

Others

Key Regions for the In-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Life Sciences Tools Services are:

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Global Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market by type (targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Fecal Occult Testing Market Global Fecal Occult Testing Market by end-user (hospitals, physicians' office laboratories, and clinical diagnostic laboratories) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005273/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com