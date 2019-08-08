Pestech, a Malaysia-based electrical power technology company, has entered into a partnership with Chinese inverter maker Sungrow to jointly develop new floating solar solutions.Pestech International Bhd, a power system engineering and technical solutions provider, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow to jointly develop floating PV solutions, according to a filing with the Malaysian stock exchange. "The parties intend to explore the possibility of complementing each other's core competencies, technical capabilities and references to cooperate jointly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...