

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rallied on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session as China reported better-than-expected export growth in July and the yuan stabilized after a week of turmoil.



China's exports rose 3.3 percent in July, compared to forecasts for a 2 percent drop. On the other hand, imports fell 5.6 percent, less than the expected 8.3 percent decline.



China's central bank fixed the yuan weaker above 7.00 per dollar - the first time in a decade - but it was not as weak as many had expected



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 53 points or 1 percent at 5,319 after gaining 0.6 percent on Wednesday.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale traded mixed while tariff-sensitive automakers edged higher. Renault climbed 1.4 percent and Peugeot added 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX