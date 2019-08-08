

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks edged higher on Thursday, with miners leading the surge after China reported better-than-expected export growth in July.



Strong annual results from Hargreaves Lansdown also helped underpin investor sentiment.



China's exports rose 3.3 percent in the month, compared to forecasts for a 2 percent drop. On the other hand, imports fell 5.6 percent, less than the expected 8.3 percent decline.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 4 points at 7,202, giving up some of the early gains.



Miners Anglo American and Antofagasta were up around 2 percent.



Hargreaves Lansdown shares soared 8 percent. The financial services company reported a rise in FY pretax profit on the back of higher revenue.



Insurer Aviva gained 1 percent after reporting a rise in first-half pretax profit.



Savills fell 2.7 percent. The real estate services provider reported a fall in interim profit amid Brexit uncertainty and political unrest in Hong Kong.



Housebuilder Bellway tumbled 3.2 percent on saying that annual pre-tax profits will likely meet market expectations.



