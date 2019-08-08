DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EASY SOFTWARE AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EASY SOFTWARE AG: Correction of the preliminary announcement from July
30,2019 of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114,
115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2019-08-08 / 12:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
EASY SOFTWARE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed:
Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August
06, 2019 German:
https://easy-software.com/de/easy-gruppe/investor-relations/publikationen/f
inanzberichte
2019-08-08 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EASY SOFTWARE AG
Am Hauptbahnhof 4
45468 Mülheim an der Ruhr
Germany
Internet: www.easy.de
End of News DGAP News Service
854299 2019-08-08
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresAugust 08, 2019 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)
