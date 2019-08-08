

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, semiconductor company Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) on Thursday provided earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter.



For the third quarter, the company projects IFRS loss per ADS in a range of 3.5 to 5.5 cents and non-IFRS loss per ADS to be in a range of 3.3 to 5.3 cents. It also expects revenue to be down in a range of 2 to 7 percent sequentially.



On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.02 per share on revenues of $185.35 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



Further, the company's Board of Directors has decided that Himax will not pay cash dividend in 2019.



