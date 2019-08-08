Welded Plate and Block Heat Exchanger Market Worth $1.2 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global welded plate and block heat exchanger market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to be driven by the growing demand for the product in HVAC & refrigeration, power generation, and petrochemical industries, especially in emerging economies in Asia Pacific and CSA regions.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, the U.S. market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% over the forecast period

The European welded plate and block heat exchanger market was valued at USD 248.3 million in 2018 and is projected to witness robust growth over the forecast period owing to the rising construction and automobile industries

CSA is expected to exhibit a remarkable growth rate of 8.3% with increasing oil & gas activities in Venezuela and Brazil over the forecast period.

Read 139 page research report with TOC on "Welded Plate And Block Heat Exchangers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Chemical, Food & Beverages, HVAC & Refrigeration, Petrochemicals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/welded-plate-block-heat-exchangers-market

Welded plate & block heat exchangers play a significant role in enhancing heat transfer efficiency of industrial machinery. Growing demand for efficient thermal management systems with low space requirements is expected to drive the demand for plate & block heat exchangers over the forecast period.

Growth of industrial sectors including food & beverages, chemicals, pulp & paper, power generation, metal & mining, textiles, and oil & gas is leading to an increase in the requirement for highly-efficient and compact heat exchangers, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Based on end use, HVAC & refrigeration segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The segment is expected to reach USD 276.1 million by 2025. HVAC & refrigeration end-use segment dominated the market in 2018 owing to increasing consumer spending coupled with the growing demand for thermal management in residential and commercial establishments.

Increasing requirement for heat recovery applications in chemical, HVAC, and food & beverage sectors is expected to drive the demand for welded plate & block heat exchangers over the forecast period. Food & beverages segment was the second-largest segment in the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2025. Growing concerns regarding the shelf life of processed food and alcoholic beverages are expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific was the largest market in 2018. The region is expected to be valued at USD 541.6 million by 2025, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and growing population in various countries including China and India are expected to drive the industrial growth in the region. In the U.S., growing refinery capacities and the establishment of new chemical plants are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global welded plate and block heat exchanger market on the basis of end use and region:

Welded Plate And Block Heat Exchanger End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Chemical



Food & Beverages



HVAC & Refrigeration



Petrochemicals



Power Generation



Pulp & Paper



Others

Welded Plate And Block Heat Exchanger Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil





Middle East & Africa

&



UAE

