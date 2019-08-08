Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 07-August-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 337.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 344.03p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 331.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 337.83p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16