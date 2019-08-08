FINCAD, the leading provider of enterprise solutions for multi-asset derivatives and fixed income portfolios, is pleased to announce the recipient of its 2019 Women in Finance Scholarship. The $20,000 award has been given to Danjela Guxha, who is pursuing her PhD in Finance, with a concentration in asset and risk management, at the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005045/en/

Danjela Guxha is a PhD in Finance candidate at the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland. (Photo: Business Wire)

The FINCAD Women in Finance Scholarship is aimed at acknowledging outstanding women in the field of finance, particularly those pursuing careers in financial asset management, market risk management and derivatives finance within the capital markets. FINCAD CEO and President, Bob Park, established the program in 2014. This year he doubled the scholarship, bringing it to a US$20,000 award.

"Selecting a winner from this year's pool of exceptional candidates was challenging," commented Bob. "We had hundreds of qualified applicants, which made our decision-making process tough. But in the end, Danjela's remarkable educational background, experience and qualifications in asset and risk management made her a clear choice as the winner."

A native of Albania, Danjela began her studies at the University of Tirana. There, she received a BS in Finance and Accounting. Danjela then continued her education, pursuing an MS in Economics and Finance at Albert Ludwig's University of Freiburg in Germany. Currently, she is a PhD in Finance candidate at the University of St. Gallen. "There are many aspects of asset and risk management that interest me," said Danjela. "Currently I am researching techniques for optimizing the investment portfolio, while keeping an adequate level of interest rate risk."

In addition to her extensive educational background, Danjela also has a good deal of hands on industry experience. "I believe that in order to be well prepared for the job market one needs more than a university degree," said Danjela. "That is why I pursued employment in my field concurrent with my studies. I am pleased to have gained valuable work experience in two of the largest German asset managers (Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management and Allianz Global Investors). During these internships, I acquired a strong understanding of asset management. I learned about portfolio optimization and how to use quantitative methods to explain and predict alpha in the fixed income market."

Danjela plans to use the $20,000 scholarship award to finance a PhD research stay at an Ivy League university in the United States. "I am very excited and appreciative. FINCAD has given me a great opportunity with this scholarship, enabling me to enrich my education without a financial burden," said Danjela.

Once Danjela completes her PhD, her mid-term plans are to continue working in asset management, expanding her skills and knowledge in this field. Once she has acquired ample experience, she then aims to progress to a leadership position, working for a large-sized bank or asset manager in her home country of Albania.

"My advice to other women coming up in this field is to stay focused on your goals. If one wants to pursue a career path in finance, she should work hard to carve out her own opportunities for growth and advancement," said Danjela.

Are you, or is someone you know, interested in applying for this scholarship opportunity? Be sure to check back with our FINCAD Women in Finance Scholarship web page in 2020 for more details on applying for next year. Please note that the scholarship opportunity is open to women of any age and citizenship who are studying finance in an accredited graduate-level or PhD program.

About FINCAD

FINCAD is the leading provider of valuation and risk solutions for derivative and fixed income portfolios. An industry standard since 1990, our advanced analytics, flexible architecture and patented technology enable better investment and risk management decisions. We are committed to helping our clients solve their toughest challenges, without compromise. Clients include leading global asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds, banks and auditors. For more information, visit www.fincad.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005045/en/

Contacts:

Media

Christina Oswald

FINCAD

c.oswald@fincad.com

+ 908.327.1163



Follow Us

LinkedIn

Twitter