The global algorithmic trading market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global algorithmic trading market size is the high demand for market surveillance. There is an increase in the demand for market surveillance for compliance requirements. There is a need to develop systems with both international and regional dependencies. Thus, the top vendors in the market are trying to optimize their data management strategies and fill in the gaps in the systems. Dealers are also introducing risk management platforms to offer market surveillance and detect fraudulent activities in the automated trading system market.

As per Technavio, technological advancements will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global algorithmic trading market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Algorithmic Trading Market: Technological Advancements

The introduction of several electronic trading technologies has helped vendors as well as customers. The incorporation of liquidity aggregation and algorithmic trading across different geographies is providing access to a wide range of market participants. This is helping market participants to achieve lower trading costs and quicker execution times. This, in turn, is leading to an increase in the total FX turnover. Such technological advancements are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"New forms of liquidity aggregation are available in the market, including the proliferation of liquidity aggregation that links various liquidity pools of investors through an algorithm. Owing to all these technological advancements, there has been a decrease in search costs, which is considered as a salient feature of the OTC market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Algorithmic Trading Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global algorithmic trading market into three key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The Americas was the leading region for the global algorithmic trading market in 2017. This region accounted for a market share of more than 65%. The Americas is expected to demonstrate steady growth during the forecast period.

