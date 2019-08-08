Analytics Insight Magazine Names 'The 10 Most Intelligent Automation Solution Providers in 2019'

SAN JOSE, California and HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics Insight Magazine, a brand of Stravium Intelligence has announced 'The 10 Most Intelligent Automation Solution Providers in 2019' in its July-August issue.

The magazine issue recognizes 10 companies that are revolutionizing business processes and operations at the convergence of machine learning, robotic process automation, natural language processing, computer vision and other disruptive technologies across industries worldwide. Here are the 10 companies which made the list:

Featuring as the Cover Story is LivePerson, a leading provider of conversational commerce solutions. The company's AI-powered conversational platform makes it easy for consumers to buy products and services, and get answers to questions in messaging channels. LivePerson believes that interacting with brands should be as easy as interacting with friends and family.

The issue features Company of the Month in two categories: Innovation and Intelligent Product.

Eleos Robotics: Featured under Innovation, Eleos Robotics invented the RoboWeeder an artificially intelligent weed killing robot that uses patent-pending precision heating technology to control weeds organically and autonomously. RoboWeeder is fully maintained and monitored remotely to vineyards and berry farms.

Hypergiant: Listed under Intelligent Product, Hypergiant focuses on areas within Artificial Intelligence such as satellite imagery, cybersecurity, computer vision, enterprise AI solutions and services. As a horizontally integrated AI company, Hypergiant looks across many fields where AI can be applied and find solutions.

Data2life: Offers an AI-based real-world data collection, processing, and analysis platform to capture real-world data and seamlessly integrate it with existing life-science datasets, medical taxonomy, creating unique real-world evidence insights.

Kenmei Technologies: Offers an AI-based Big Data native platform called ADELE to help mobile operators automate different tasks in network operations and implement data intelligence to improve the customer experience.

RPATech: Provides automation solutions on top of leading RPA platforms such as Automation Anywhere, UiPath, SoftoMotive and Work Fusion. To make the automation truly intelligent, it has the capability to integrate with NLP, computer vision and ML.

Tricentis: A leader in continuous software testing for DevOps environments, Tricentis overcomes the barriers experienced with conventional software testing methods through risk-based testing, scriptless end-to-end test automation and extensive technology support.

Trintech: A pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, Trintech combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights.

Wikifriend: Provides a platform which uses AI-driven conversational technology to facilitate access to digital content that would otherwise require articulated steps. It allows businesses to offer a personalized conversational level support to improve customer experience.

Wind River: A global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, Wind River has been powering the safest, most secure devices in the world since 1981. Its software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation of critical infrastructure systems worldwide.

Intelligent automation enables automating rule-based business processes that do not require human interaction. By leveraging intelligent automation, enterprises can dramatically reduce operational costs, increase efficiency, improve productivity and accelerate business performance.

The rapid development of intelligent automation is ushering a new era of innovation. "The selected companies offer disruptive platforms and solutions which redefine operations models to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and quality. We congratulate all the ten companies for delivering cutting-edge automation solutions to enterprises globally," says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Analytics Insight.

