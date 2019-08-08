

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Murphy Oil (MUR) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $92.27 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $45.52 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of $35.7 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 82.0% to $709.05 million from $389.58 million last year.



Murphy Oil earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $35.7 Mln. vs. -$8.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.21 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $709.05 Mln vs. $389.58 Mln last year.



