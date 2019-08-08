Cubic Mission Solutions' new offering delivers powerful computer processing and communication capabilities for European and international defense customers

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business division launched a highly rugged, small form factor data solution for the European and International tactical markets that is Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) compliant and certified to European Conformity (CE), DEF-STD 5911 Land Class D, MIL-STD-461F and MIL-STD-810G standards. The M3-SE-CE-SKIT is designed to provide the perfect balance of computer performance, Cisco networking and battery power in a compact, easily transportable solution.

The high-performance system allows organizations to extend their enterprise to the tactical edge, creating powerful and extremely mobile data centers in the most hostile environments.

"The introduction of the M3-SE-CE-SKIT furthers our global commitment to provide the very best in tactical edge computing and network technologies, allowing our customers to create a scalable and rapidly deployable hyper-enabled environment anywhere in the world," said Mike Barthlow, senior vice president and general manager of Rugged Internet of Things, Cubic Mission Solutions.

Configuring the system for deployment is quick and easy with Cubic's supplied DTECH DVICE software. A customer-defined configuration including switching, routing, vSAN, operating systems and much more can be built in hours. Trusted and used by customers around the world, DVICE increases configuration accuracy, improves build consistency and maintains security integrity through its advanced build automation features.

For more information on the M3-SE-CE-SKIT, please click here.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005233/en/

Contacts:

Crystal Nguyen

Corporate Communications

Cubic Corporation

PH: +1 858-505-2593

Crystal.Nguyen@cubic.com