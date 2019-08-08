The global human vaccine market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global human vaccine market size is the increase in investments in the vaccines segment. The development of a wide range of vaccines requires high investments to adhere to the aggressive timelines for vaccine development and life cycle management. Thus an increase in investments will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the varied demand for vaccines in high income and developing countries will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global human vaccine market 2018-2022 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Human Vaccine Market: Varied Demand for Vaccines in High Income and Developing Regions

The need to develop novel vaccines to prevent various emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases is growing rapidly across the globe, especially in emerging countries. However, a varied demand for vaccines is seen across high, middle, and low-income countries. Middle-income countries receive lesser funding as compared to low-income countries from international agencies for immunization. Hence, they tend to prioritize traditional vaccines over novel vaccines. The demand for novel vaccines is high in developing countries, which receive financial support. Thus, the varied demand for vaccines will be a key trend in the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the varied demand for vaccines in high-income and developing countries, other factors such as the increase in strategic alliances and M&A, will have a positive impact on the growth of the human vaccine market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Human Vaccine Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global human vaccine market research report provides market segmentation by route of administration (oral, intramuscular, intradermal, subcutaneous, and intranasal) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the region can be due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and a significant rise in the number of government initiatives.

