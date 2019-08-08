

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) released a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $69 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $123 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Realogy Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $95 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $1.74 billion from $1.82 billion last year.



Realogy Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $95 Mln. vs. $127 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q2): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX