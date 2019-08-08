Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Sets Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2019 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (OTCQX:DUOT), a provider of intelligent analytical technology solutions, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its' financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Financial results will be issued via press release prior to the call.

Duos Technologies management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: (888) 339-2688

International dial-in: (617) 847-3007

Passcode: 46268595

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call. An operator will register your name and organization.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live via telephone and available for online replay via the investor section of the Company's website here.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQB:DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced, analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

Contacts:

Corporate

Tracie Hutchins

Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

904-652-1601

tlh@duostech.com

Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

DUOT@gatewayIR.com

SOURCE: Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

