The global ready-mix concrete market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Ready-mix concrete has emerged to become the preferred form of concrete in the construction industry, due to its inherent advantages over site mix concrete. Some of the benefits that ready-mix concrete offer include a careful selection of raw materials, low waste generation, no storage required, safe work practices, and limited noise and air pollution during production.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of geopolymers in concrete manufacturing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global ready-mix concrete market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Ready-mix Concrete Market: Growing Popularity of Geopolymers in Concrete Manufacturing

Geopolymers are increasingly being used in concrete manufacturing owing to their superior properties such as resistance to acids, control of high temperature, and ability to impart high strength to buildings. Geopolymers are also used in concrete production to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Thus, the growing popularity of geopolymers is expected to increase the use of ready-mix concrete during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing popularity of geopolymers in concrete manufacturing, other factors such as the growing focus on environmental sustainability, and rapid urbanization will have a significant impact on the growth of the ready-mix concrete market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global ready-mix concrete market by application (residential and non-residential), and geographic regions (APAC, MEA, Europe, South America, and North America).

The APAC region led the ready-mix concrete market in 2018, followed by MEA, Europe, South America, and North America, respectively. The growth of the ready-mix concrete market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the rise in the number of construction activities, and the increasing focus on building smart cities in the region.

