The United Kingdom has made the fastest transition to decarbonisation, while Europe has led the world in installed renewable energy capacity during the last decade according to the World Economic Forum. To support this drive for sustainable energy infrastructure, Black Veatch has appointed Denis Buckley as Business Development Manager Renewables, Europe.

Robbie Gibson, Black Veatch's Europe Director for Renewable Energy explained the significance of Buckley's appointment. "This is our Europe renewable energy team's third major hire this year. We're growing in size, scope and ambition. Hiring Denis will help us build the business, not just enhance our technical capabilities."

Buckley is experienced in managing the delivery of renewable energy projects from the owner/developer or funder side through to financial close, construction and operation. His experience encompasses on and offshore wind, solar and anaerobic digestion.

Asset management and operation, will be as important to the market as asset creation, according to Buckley, "The UK aims to be the first major economy to set a legally binding target to end climate emissions by 2050. As renewables' role continues to grow, the ability to help clients optimise existing assets will be just as important to us as helping them develop new capacity."

To help build the new, innovative and more efficient energy infrastructure of the future Buckley will be working closely with new and existing clients in the UK and Europe; demonstrating where Black Veatch can best assist and add the greatest value. He will be based in the company's Dublin office.

Prior to joining Black Veatch Buckley was managing director of a leading consultancy providing renewable energy expertise for infrastructure investors. He has 12 year's renewable energy and engineering experience.

Buckley has a Master of Engineering (Honours) in Civil/Structural Engineering, and a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Civil/Structural Engineering from the University of Strathclyde.

Globally, Black Veatch has supported the development of 56 GW of wind energy and more than 25 GW of solar energy.

In January 2019 UK energy regulator OFGEM has awarded its latest Renewable Electricity Generator Audits contract to Black Veatch.

In February 2019 Black Veatch was awarded the Design Services Contractfor the Morlais tidal energy demonstration zone.

Black Veatch has been supporting onshore and offshore wind project development and implementation in multiple regions since 1975 and is executing balance of plant EPC scope for a 150 MW wind farm in Illinois, USA. The company is also serving as owner's engineer for multiple wind repower programs.

About Black Veatch

Black Veatch is an employee-owned, global leader in building critical human infrastructure in Energy, Water, Telecommunications and Government Services. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries through consulting, engineering, construction, operations and program management. Our revenues in 2018 were US$3.5 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and in social media.

