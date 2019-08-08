sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,675 Euro		-0,024
-1,41 %
WKN: 871899 ISIN: AU000000LYC6 Ticker-Symbol: LYI 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,682
1,706
14:07
1,684
1,708
13:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC5,992-0,70 %
LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED1,675-1,41 %
FN Beta