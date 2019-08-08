

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L) said Peter Lynas, Group Finance Director, will retire from the company on 31 March 2020. The company appointed Brad Greve as Group Finance Director designate. He will join the Board on 1 April 2020. Most recently, Brad Greve was Financial Controller of the Wells business at Schlumberger. He joined Schlumberger in 2000, and was appointed Director of Internal Audit for Schlumberger in 2016.



Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive of BAE Systems plc, said: 'As part of our planned succession process, Brad will work closely with Peter over the coming months to prepare for the leadership transition in 2020 and ensure continued focus on our strategic priorities.'



