

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. or IAG (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L), formed by the merger of British Airways plc. and Spanish flag carrier Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A., announced Thursday that its traffic in July 2019 increased 4.9 percent from July 2018, on a capacity increase of 3.9 percent.



Group traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres or RPK, for the month of July increased 4.9 percent to 28.03 billion from 26.72 billion RPK in the same month last year.



Group capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres or ASK, rose 3.9 percent to 31.57 billion from 30.39 billion ASK in the previous year month.



Passenger load factor for the month also increased 0.9 percentage points to 88.8 percent from last year's 87.9 percent.



The airline carried a total of 12.00 million passengers in the recent month, up 4.2 percent from last year's 11.52 million passengers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX