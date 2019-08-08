Rail Is Going Global in India With the Partnership of ConfirmTKT and Save A Train

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConfirmTKT, The largest independent train tickets seller in India, just launched European train ticketing solution in collaboration with Save A Train.

ConfirmTKT is probably the largest OTA to date that is trying to grab this major market, and this launch is only the beginning as Save A Train offerings is planned to extend later this year to North America / China / Russia and more.

According to the latest data released by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Europe welcomed 713 million international tourists in 2018. Statistics from the web portal Schengen visa info further reveal that over 1 million Indians applied for tourist visas to visit the continent's Schengen Area. Industry estimates also suggest that the majority of these tourists prefer to take the train within Europe for better travel experiences. Through this partnership, ConfirmTKT aims to expand and strengthen its foothold in the lucrative European market.

We have been closely associated with Save A Train Team since the past couple of years. Hence, when we were planning to foray into the European market, they seemed like the perfect organization to collaborate. Save A Train has built a feature-rich highly-interactive platform as well as an excellent European inventory. With their help, we could easily make the new feature live on our app." ConfirmTKT CEO Mr. Dinesh Kumar Kotha.

Save A Train CEO Mr. Udi Sharir, "We are always on the look for new clients who are interested to take Rail to the Digital area, and ConfirmTKT were eager to grab their home market quickly, so it was a match made out of heaven."

Save A Train founded in 2016 and has HQs in Israel and The Netherlands. It digitized the distribution of train ticketing with a series of products such as Whitelabel/GDS and more, by creating one standardardized connection so its partners can maneuver in this complicated market.

For more information on Save A Train,

Contact: Udi Sharir, info@saveatrain.com, www.saveatrain.com