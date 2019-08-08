Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Liberated Syndication Sees Continued Growth in Q2 Podcast Metrics Libsyn Selected for Launch of Celebrity Podcasts

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2019 / Liberated Syndication (OTCQB:LSYN) ("Libsyn"), a worldwide leader of podcast hosting, distribution and monetization announced a 26% increase in podcasts hosted by Libsyn and a 25% increase in podcast networks on the LibsynPro service in the first six months of 2019 over the same period in 2018. Additionally, unique monthly audiences grew to 116 million with 5.4 million active episodes on the Libsyn platform. Growth continues to be fueled by the popularity of podcasts with entertainers, celebrities, personalities and commercial brands launching new podcasts.

"There continues to be opportunities for growth in podcasting," said Rob Walch, VP of Podcaster Relations. "Large brands, entertainers and personalities see the value of podcasting to share intimate stories, behind the scenes insights and inspiration. We have the widest range of distribution options of any podcast host, creating a high level of engagement with a new and loyal fan base by ensuring content is available most everywhere audiences listen to audio."

According to Infinite Dial Study by Edison Research and Triton Digital, established brands already have an extensive reach, which creates further growth in new podcast listeners. Their research also showed that among the U.S. population ages 12 and older, the total number of people who have ever listened to a podcast passed 50% for the first time in early 2019.

The following notable new Libsyn customers have launched podcasts to attract audiences through their personal experiences, storytelling and inspiring interviews.

Digging Deep, The Robert Plant Podcast; Robert Plant's music is the result of a lifetime striding around the globe, from The Midlands to Morocco, from Nashville to North Wales. The and the influences and friends collected along the way can be heard in his songs. In this podcast he'll delve into his back catalogue to revisit a track from this remarkable history to tell stories of inspiration, collaboration and intervention. This is Robert's personal road map to an incredible and personal journey that's ongoing to this very day.

The David Gilmour Podcast; David Gilmour is a guitarist and vocalist with British rock band Pink Floyd and was voted No. 1 in Fender's Greatest Players poll in the February 2006 Guitarist magazine in the United Kingdom. Guitarist, singer and songwriter of Pink Floyd, David Gilmour auctioned more than 120 of his guitars for charity in June 2019. Featuring a brand new and exclusive interview with David himself, each episode focuses on a different one of the remarkable instruments from this collection, looking at the music that was recorded on them and detailing the musical history of one of the world's most influential guitarists.

Tales From The Hill; The story of American Whiskey is as spirited as it is varied, full of history, a few tall tales, and plenty of colorful characters. In Tales from the Hill, we dive deep into the heritage of Heaven Hill Distillery and reflect on our legacy with the people who know it best. And equally important, we explore how that tradition informs what we do today to nurture American Whiskey towards a vibrant future. So, settle in, pour yourself a glass of whiskey, and discover the stories that have been Lifting America's Spirits since 1935.

Absolutely Not; Comedian Heather McMahan creates a safe-space for us to tell-all and bitch about the rest. No topics are off-limits as we break down the everyday struggles of doing the most, and the least, at the same damn time. Come for the humor, authentic discussion or call in the Hotline or should we say "Absolutely NOT-Line" with your life complaints. We will discuss it all. It's a joyful take on life's craziest moments.

With Whit; Whitney Port an American television personality, fashion designer, and author, hosts a new podcast where she discusses a wide range of topics and more with trusted experts and favorite people on earth.

How Neal Feel; Neal Brennan an American comedian, writer, producer, and director known for co-creating and co-writing the Comedy Central series Chappelle's Show and his co-host Bianca Sia cover a range of topics: current events, race, gender, sex, technology.

Work Like A Woman; Mary Portas is an English retail consultant and broadcaster, known for her retail and business related television shows. Join Mary 'Queen of shops' on her mission to place kindness at the heart of business. This is the future. It's how we want to work. And it's profitable. She's joined by some great women (and men) who have proved it can be done.

Liberated Syndication (Libsyn) is the world's leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2018 Libsyn delivered over 5.1 Billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.4 Million media files for more than 64,000 podcasts, including typically around 35% of the top 200 podcasts in iTunes. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone Apps (iOS, and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. We are a Pittsburgh based company with a world class team.

Visit us on the web at www.libsyn.com.

