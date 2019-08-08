

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japaneses economy fell for the third straight month in July and the decline was at a faster than expected pace, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The current condition index of the Economic Watchers' Survey fell to 41.2 in July from 44.0 in June. Economists had forecast a score of 43.3.



The outlook index that measures the economic situation eased to 44.3 in July from 45.8 in the previous month. Economists had expected a score of 45.4.



