BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the August Issue of Business Chief, ANZ Edition, Featuring the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services and Only About Children

For this month's cover feature, William Smith talks to Dr Steve Hodgkinson, CIO of the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services, to find out how the government organisation and the Victorians it serves are benefiting from Hodgkinson's Platform+Agile software development model.

"The Platform+Agile model is founded on two main ideas," says Hodgkinson. "Firstly, you can't be agile unless you start with a robust, scalable and sustainable platform. Secondly, public cloud service platforms are faster, more secure, more affordable and simply better in all regards than anything a government agency could ever hope to build or own."

Business Chief also looks at RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, as well as Only About Children (Oac), an early childhood learning company based in Sydney, to find out how its digital-powered transformation is benefitting children, families and team members thanks to a collaborative effort across the company.

Our City Focus this month finds us in Auckland, former capital and largest city in New Zealand, as we detail its role as a gateway to the country and examine the construction boom changing the city's skyline.

This issue, Business Chief also counts down the top 10 richest people in Asia, with the list featuring the owners of some of the world's largest companies such as Tencent, Wipro and Alibaba Group.

