

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) released earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $0.41 billion, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $1.00 billion, or $0.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $5.96 billion from $6.30 billion last year.



The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q2): $5.96 Bln vs. $6.30 Bln last year.



