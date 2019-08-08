

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the notable recovery from an early sell-off seen in the previous session, stocks are likely to see some further upside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 78 points.



Early buying interest may be generated in a reaction to a report from the Chinese customs office showing unexpected annual growth in Chinese exports.



The report said Chinese exports in July were up by 3.3 percent compared to the same month a year ago, while economists had expected a 2 percent decrease.



While the report also showed a 5.6 percent year-over-year drop in Chinese imports, that was smaller than the 8.3 percent slump expected by economists.



The data may ease concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute even though it reflects a period before the latest escalation in the trade war.



Meanwhile, China's central bank set the midpoint for the yuan above 7.00 per dollar the first time in a decade, but it was not as weak as many had expected.



On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report unexpectedly showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended August 3rd.



The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 209,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level of 217,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 215,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Shortly after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is due to release a separate report on wholesale inventories in the month of June. Wholesale inventories are expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



Stocks showed a substantial turnaround over the course of the trading session on Wednesday, recovering from an early sell-off to end the day mostly higher. The major averages all climbed into positive territory, although the Dow pulled back below the unchanged line going into the close.



After plunging by nearly 600 points in early trading to hit a two-month intraday low, the Dow showed a significant rebound but still ended the day down 22.45 points or 0.1 percent at 26,007.07.



Meanwhile, the broader Nasdaq and S&P 500 finished the session in positive territory. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 29.56 points or 0.3 percent to 7,862.83 and the S&P 500 inched up 2.21 points or 0.1 percent to 2,883.98.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.9 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has jumped by 1.3 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging up $1.18 to $52.27 a barrel after plunging $2.54 to $51.09 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,506.30, down $1.30 compared to the previous session's close of $1,519.60. On Wednesday, gold spiked $35.40.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.08 yen compared to the 106.27 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1188 compared to yesterday's $1.1199.



