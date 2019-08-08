The global massage equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005398/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global massage equipment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Consumers are increasingly demanding technologically advanced massage equipment, which has compelled vendors to expand their product portfolios and spend extensively on R&D. Most of the product innovations in the market are related to technology, performance, features, and design. The modern massage equipment is embedded with auto body scanning, heating, stereo speakers, and Bluetooth connectivity. Such technological advances are expected to drive the demand for massage equipment during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the introduction of portable massage equipment will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global massage equipment market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Massage Equipment Market: Introduction of Portable Massage Equipment

The popularity of portable massage equipment has increased significantly as it offers an effective way to provide comfort by transmitting the right amount of pressure and vibrations to the muscles. This equipment can be easily carried while traveling to distant places, without occupying much space in the luggage. The growing awareness of the handheld massage equipment will increase its demand during the forecast period.

"Apart from the introduction of portable massage equipment, other factors such as the expansion of e-commerce market, and the growing use of massage equipment to alleviate pain and stress will have a significant impact on the growth of the massage equipment market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Massage Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global massage equipment market by end-user (commercial and residential), type (electric massage equipment, and non-electric massage equipment), product (massage chairs and sofas, back massagers, handheld massagers, neck and shoulder massagers, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North America region led the massage equipment market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The market dominance of North America can be attributed to factors such as the rise in the number of spa centers, and the growing demand for wellness and fitness treatments in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005398/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com