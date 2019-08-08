

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - CBS Corp. (CBS) and AT&T Communications (T) have reached a multi-year content carriage agreement. The deal includes retransmission consent for all 26 CBS-owned stations in 17 markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the companies.



The content carriage agreement will provide CBS-owned local broadcast stations and national channels CBS Sports Network and Smithsonian Channel to customers of AT&T's video platforms across the country. CBS local affiliates previously available on DIRECTV NOW will also return to the streaming lineups.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX