

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation slowed in July to its lowest level in five months, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.3 percent in July, following a 3.4 percent rise in June. Economists had expected inflation to remain unchanged. The figure was the lowest since February's 3.1 percent.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew by 8.5 percent annually in July and those of food prices rose by 6.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in July, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in the preceding month.



The core CPI rose 3.7 percent year-on-year and 0.2 percent from the previous month.



