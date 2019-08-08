

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary exports decreased for the first time in nine months in June and imports logged the first decline in over a year, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Exports declined 6.1 percent year-on-year in June, after a 9.0 percent rise in same period last year. In May, exports grew 4.6 percent.



The latest fall was the first since September last year, when exports fell 2.5 percent.



Imports fell by 1.7 percent annually in June, after an 8.3 percent increase in the previous year. In May, imports grew 2.8 percent.



The decline in imports was the first since March 2018.



The trade surplus fell by EUR 437 million year-on-year to EUR 556 million in July.



For the January to June period, exports and imports rose by 3.2 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively, resulting in a trade surplus of EUR 3.32 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX